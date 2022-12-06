JOHN Swinney has insisted it would be "impractical" to meet councils' demands for £1bn more funding in next year's budget.
Nicola Sturgeon's second in command has warned more money for councils will "starve the health service of funding".
The Deputy First Minister, who is currently the Finance Secretary, will deliver his draft budget for the next financial year next week.
Ahead of his financial strategy being set out, all 32 of Scotland’s council directors of finance wrote to the Deputy First Minister to highlight concerns over the sustainability of councils.
The letter warned tough decisions could be made on axing or reducing key services in schools and the health sector if additional support is not made available.
It urged Mr Swinney to reduce the “bureaucracy over small pots of monies” and give local government “full autonomy” over how the funds are used.
It also requested that Barnett consequentials from the UK Government are targeted to support vital local government services.
But Mr Swinney said it would take away vital cash from the NHS, which is under significant pressure.
Mr Swinney has already cut £400m from health budgets this financial year to fund pay deals.
He has warned that "a very hard limit on the money available this year" to fund public sector pay agreements.
Responding to a topical question on the letter from council finance directors from Labour MSP Mark Griffin, Mr Swinney said: “I do recognise the gravity of the financial challenge.
“I’m faced by that everyday in what I’m wrestling with in the Scottish budget just now, in dealing with the profound implications of inflation, public sector pay and energy costs and these will be felt by public bodies the length and breadth of the country.”
In response to the council finance directors’ request on Barnett consequentials spending, he said: “If I followed that, that would mean there wouldn’t be any extra money to the health service. Now I don’t for a minute believe that’s Mr Griffin’s position.
“I can’t do everything that’s asked of me in this letter because it would be impractical for me to do so. It would starve the health service of resources.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel