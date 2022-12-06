RISHI Sunak has performed his second U-turn in as many days after Tory MPs threatened to rebel over a continued ban on new onshore wind farms.
The Prime Minister opposed the farms when he stood unsuccessfully for the Tory leadership against Liz Truss in the summer, but was backed into a corner by his own backbenchers, including Ms Truss.
He has promised to consult on local communities giving consent to fresh projects south of the border.
The U-turn came just a day after Mr Sunak backed down over mandatory housebuilding targets in England, letting councils reject central targets after Tory MPs objected to them.
Labour branded him “in office but not in power” after that flip-flop.
The latest climbdown followed a Tory backbench rebellion against the existing de-facto ban on new onshore wind projects.
Ms Truss and Boris Johnson both signed an amendment to the Government’s Levelling Up Bill tabled by former minister Simon Clarke to allow new onshore wind.
Ms Truss moved to relax planning rules during her fleeting tenure at No 10, but Mr Johnson did not seek to overturn the ban, which has been in place since 2015, when in office.
Under the new proposals, planning permission would be dependent on demonstrating local support and “appropriately” addressing any impacts identified by the community, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.
Ministers will also seek views on partnerships with “supportive” communities, so those who wish to host new developments can gain a benefit, such as lower energy bills.
Mr Clarke said he was “really pleased” to see a “sensible agreement” reached on the issue.
He said it meant decisions on new projects were made locally "rather than have Whitehall rule it out".
Sir Keir Starmer has said a Labour government would scrap the planning ban to help make the UK a clean energy superpower.
Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy suggested the move was a “fudge” that left a “very restrictive system” on onshore wind in place.
She said ministers had been "forced into this position because they're too weak to stand up to another backbench rebellion".
Under current rules, companies in England can only apply to build onshore wind turbines on land specifically identified for them, resulting in a de facto ban that Mr Sunak had promised to maintain.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the government now intended to rewrite planning guidance to enable local areas to identify sites "suitable for onshore wind".
He said this would let ministers "move away from the overly rigid requirement for onshore wind sites to be designated in a local plan".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here