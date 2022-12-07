THE SUPREME Court has ruled that buffer zones can be introduced outside abortion clinics in Northern Ireland - paving the way for similar legislation to be introduced in Scotland.
The highest UK court upheld the competence of the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Northern Ireland) Bill - finding there is no disproportionate interference with the rights of protestors.
The court unanimously supported the legality of the Bill, which was passed by the Northern Irish Assembly in March following its introduction by former MLA Clare Bailey.
It was referred to the Supreme Court following a challenge by anti-abortion campaigners.
The legislation can now proceed for Royal Ascent to become law in Northern Ireland.
Greens MSP Gillian Mackay has proposed similar legislation in Scotland.
Ms Mackay said: “This is a very welcome decision, and a truly historic day for reproductive rights. It will provide vital and much needed protections.
“Abortion rights are healthcare, and this sets a crucial precedent for the introduction of my Bill to introduce buffer zones in Scotland."
She added: “The 12,000 responses that I received for my consultation show the strength of feeling.
"All over the world, anti-choice activists are trying to crackdown on abortion rights. We can’t stand still, and must always be looking to entrench and expand those rights.
“Nobody should be obstructed or harassed when accessing healthcare, yet, all across Scotland, people are being forced to endure a gauntlet of graphic images and abuse when accessing abortion services.
“This is totally wrong and I look forward to the day when my Bill will end such shameful scenes for good”.
