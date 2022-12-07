OFFICERS from Police Scotland have visited the restaurant in Glasgow suspected of being a “secret police base” for the Chinese communist regime.

In October, the Loon Fung on Sauchiehall Street was named in a report about a global network of overseas units, accused of conducting “persuasion operations” to coerce dissidents to return home.

Spanish-based NGO, Safeguard Defenders, identified 54 of these "overseas police service centres" across five continents and 21 countries.

The restaurant denied any wrongdoing, with the manager telling press: “There are no secret police here.”

At the time, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs she was extremely concerned by the report and that she had discussed it with Police Scotland.

The force has been reviewing the reports for the last month, but earlier today they issued an update.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston said: “Officers visited a restaurant on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow as part of ongoing enquiries.

"We are continuing to assess all information, in conjunction with local and national partners.”

It comes as Safeguard Defenders identified another 48 stations across the world, bringing the total to 102 across 53 countries.

The centres are operated by public security bureaus in at least four Chinese provinces – Nantong, Wenzhou, Qingtian/Zheijang and Fuzhou.

The three in the UK - two in London and one in Glasgow - are run by Fuzhou.

Laura Harth, from the NGO told Fox News: “We know the Communist Party of China has been ramping up its transnational repression efforts around the world over the past years.

"And that the United Front Work networks linked to these stations have long been engaged in influence and interference operations abroad."

"The stations appear as just the latest iteration of such growing practices," she added.

When the allegation first emerged about the Loon Fung, a spokesperson for the Chinese Consulate in Edinburgh said the allegations were "simply untrue."

They said: "Chinese public security authorities are fully committed to fighting transnational crimes in accordance with the law, while strictly observing international law and fully respecting the judicial sovereignty of other countries."

They said the overseas police stations were "service centres."

The spokesperson said: "It is learned that due to COVID-19, a large number of overseas Chinese nationals are unable to return to China in time for services such as renewing their driving license.

"As a solution to these particular difficulties, relevant sub-national authorities have opened up an online licensing platform.

"The purpose of the service centres is to help overseas Chinese nationals in need access the platform to have their driving licenses renewed and receive physical examinations."

However, the report by Safeguard Defenders claims China’s overseas offices predate the pandemic by several years.