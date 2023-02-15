The EIS said the 6 per cent hike offered by the employers was insufficient while inflation was over 10%.

Two days of national strike action have been planned for February 28 and March 1, as well as a further 20 days of rolling strikes across local authorities from March 13 until April 21.

The union has also planned targeted strikes in the Glasgow Southside constituency of outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, as well as in the constituencies of Deputy First Minster John Swinney, Education Secretary Ms Somerville, and Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann.

Schools there are expected to close on 22, 23, 24 February and 7, 8, 9 March.

With exams due to start in April, the renewed promise of industrial action could lead to significant disruption for senior pupils.

The latest deal - unveiled last night - would see all teachers earning up to £80,000 given a 6% pay boost backdated to April 2022 and a further 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the offer was “good and fair.”

She told the BBC: “I appreciate it’s not the 10% that teaching unions wanted, but that is unaffordable, but I do think it’s a fair deal, and that’s why I’ve written to the trade unions asking them to put this new deal to the members.

“They asked for a new offer – the new offer is now on the table.”

However, the EIS’s salary committee was unanimous in its rejection.

General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “This is another inadequate offer to Scotland’s teachers, which was unanimously rejected by the EIS Salaries Committee earlier today.

“The 6% value of the offer for 2022-23 is insufficient, with CPI inflation currently sitting today at 10.5%.

“The 6% offer for this year is only 1% less of a pay cut than that previously offered, twice, by the Scottish Government and COSLA.

“Teachers have already lost more than 1% of their salaries through being forced into strike action so, essentially, teachers already more than paid for this revised offer themselves.”

She also said it was wrong for the government to make an offer for next year without first gong through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers.

“In attempting to tag on next year’s pay settlement, without any negotiation at all, the Scottish Government and COSLA are attempting to tie the hands not just of teacher trade unions but all public sector unions – and this is unacceptable to the EIS,” she said.

Ms Bradley added: “As a result of the clear decision to reject this offer, taken by our Salaries Committee today, our Executive Committee has also unanimously agreed that the current programme of strike action will continue as scheduled.

“The EIS remains, as ever, willing and available to engage in further discussions with both the Scottish Government and COSLA, through the appropriate forum within the SNCT, to attempt to reach a resolution to this dispute.”