SCOTLAND’S school strikes are set to continue after the country’s largest teaching union rejected the latest pay offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA.
The EIS said the 6 per cent hike offered by the employers was insufficient while inflation was over 10%.
Two days of national strike action have been planned for February 28 and March 1, as well as a further 20 days of rolling strikes across local authorities from March 13 until April 21.
READ MORE: New teacher pay offer only 'tiny baby steps' in the right direction
The union has also planned targeted strikes in the Glasgow Southside constituency of outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, as well as in the constituencies of Deputy First Minster John Swinney, Education Secretary Ms Somerville, and Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann.
Schools there are expected to close on 22, 23, 24 February and 7, 8, 9 March.
With exams due to start in April, the renewed promise of industrial action could lead to significant disruption for senior pupils.
The latest deal - unveiled last night - would see all teachers earning up to £80,000 given a 6% pay boost backdated to April 2022 and a further 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the offer was “good and fair.”
She told the BBC: “I appreciate it’s not the 10% that teaching unions wanted, but that is unaffordable, but I do think it’s a fair deal, and that’s why I’ve written to the trade unions asking them to put this new deal to the members.
“They asked for a new offer – the new offer is now on the table.”
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon targeted in 'escalation' of teacher strikes
However, the EIS’s salary committee was unanimous in its rejection.
General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “This is another inadequate offer to Scotland’s teachers, which was unanimously rejected by the EIS Salaries Committee earlier today.
“The 6% value of the offer for 2022-23 is insufficient, with CPI inflation currently sitting today at 10.5%.
“The 6% offer for this year is only 1% less of a pay cut than that previously offered, twice, by the Scottish Government and COSLA.
“Teachers have already lost more than 1% of their salaries through being forced into strike action so, essentially, teachers already more than paid for this revised offer themselves.”
READ MORE: Contingency plans in place as teachers set to strike over exams
She also said it was wrong for the government to make an offer for next year without first gong through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers.
“In attempting to tag on next year’s pay settlement, without any negotiation at all, the Scottish Government and COSLA are attempting to tie the hands not just of teacher trade unions but all public sector unions – and this is unacceptable to the EIS,” she said.
Ms Bradley added: “As a result of the clear decision to reject this offer, taken by our Salaries Committee today, our Executive Committee has also unanimously agreed that the current programme of strike action will continue as scheduled.
“The EIS remains, as ever, willing and available to engage in further discussions with both the Scottish Government and COSLA, through the appropriate forum within the SNCT, to attempt to reach a resolution to this dispute.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here