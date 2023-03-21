WAITING times in Scotland’s A&Es have slumped again, with the number of patients waiting more than four, eight and 12 hours all up on last week.
According to the figures from Public Health Scotland, in the week ending March 12, less than two-thirds of people, just 64.7 per cent, presenting at casualty were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.
That’s down from 69% the previous week, and far below the Scottish Government’s target of 95%.
The Tories said the "desperate figures give lie to the theory that Scotland’s A&E wards are recovering from the peak winter pressures on the NHS."
GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: Subscriptions from HeraldScotland
At Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, just 42.2% of patients were seen on time. Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary fared little better, with only 44.5% and 44.6% seen within the target time.
The statistics also show 2,585 patients waited more than eight hours, up from 2,300 while 1,030 needed to wait more twelve hours, up from 916.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf admits share of blame for CalMac ferries fiasco
Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These desperate figures give lie to the theory that Scotland’s A&E wards are recovering from the peak winter pressures on the NHS.
“We’re into spring and yet waiting times have got sharply worse from an already unacceptable position – meaning that even more lives will be needlessly lost.
“These figures are a damning indictment on Humza Yousaf – who’s more focused on his leadership ambitions than his day job.
“They are also the product of the dire workforce planning by a succession of SNP health secretaries, which has left our A&E wards dangerously under-staffed.
“Dedicated yet overstretched frontline staff and suffering patients continue to be let down by an inept, distracted and feuding SNP government.”
READ MORE: Loch Ness Visitor Centre recruiting after £1.5million upgrade
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said patients were “being taken for granted” by the SNP.
“Humza Yousaf and this SNP government have been telling us for years how their latest plan will finally be the plan that will right the ship in the NHS, but each one has failed.
“As the SNP leadership race comes to a close it is clear the ongoing crisis in Scotland's NHS will have to be at the top of the new first minister's in-tray."
“Patients wait for hours on end week after week, all the while the candidates to be our new first minister squabble over independence plans. They are being taken for granted by a party who just simply does not share their concerns and priorities.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here