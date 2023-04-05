Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, is in police custody after being arrested in connection with an investigation into the SNP’s finances.
Police Scotland conducted a search at the home of the former first minister on Wednesday morning.
Footage on social media showed a heavy presence, with vans outside the couple's house.
BREAKING: 58 year old man arrested at former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s house in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP. @itvnews pic.twitter.com/vtEUtlgKun— Louise Scott (@LouiseScottITV) April 5, 2023
Officers were also spotted at Gordon Lamb House, the party's HQ in Edinburgh's Jackson's Entry.
Scenes at SNP HQ pic.twitter.com/JMktITsQgO— mandy rhodes (@holyroodmandy) April 5, 2023
In a statement, the force said: “A 58 year old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.
“The man is in custody and has been questioned by Police Scotland detectives.
“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.
“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”
The force also cautioned against social media gossip, saying the matter was “active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.”
Statement on investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances – man arrested.— Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) April 5, 2023
More: https://t.co/pkRjeRw965 pic.twitter.com/trzldKh7ZT
The investigation, known as Operation Branchform, was launched in July 2021 after complaints about donations raised by the party to campaign for and hold a second independence referendum.
The SNP had raised more than £660,000 since 2017 specifically for an Indyref2 campaign but then spent some of the money on other things in the absence of another vote.
On February 12, the Herald on Sunday reported that senior SNP figures had been contacted by the police as part of efforts to step up the investigation.
Three days later, Ms Sturgeon announced she was quitting as SNP leader and First Minister.
Commenting an SNP spokesperson said: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.
“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.
“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.
“We need Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to urgently state what they knew and when."
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
