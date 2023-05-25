Around 606,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than left in the 12 months to December, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics.
It is a record high for net migration, up from 488,000 in 2021, and significantly embarrassing for the Conservatives, who have long made controlling the number of people coming to the UK a plank of their time in office.
It was also one of the key pledges during the Brexit referendum, which Rishi Sunak and his Home Secretary, Suella Braverman both campaigned for.
Before the 2016 referendum, average net migration was between 200,000 and 250,000 a year.
The ONS said last year's spike was likely fuelled by a “series of unprecedented world events throughout 2022 and the lifting of restrictions following the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic."
The figures include Ukrainians fleeing Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
READ MORE: MPs set to vote on Margaret Ferrier's 30 day suspension
Jay Lindop, the director of the Centre for International Migration at the ONS said: “The main drivers of the increase were people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study and for humanitarian purposes, including those arriving from Ukraine and Hong Kong.
"For the first time since using our new methods to measure migration, we have also included asylum seekers in our estimates, with around 1 in 12 non-EU migrants coming via this route.
“There are some signs that the underlying drivers behind these high levels of migration are changing. As lockdown restrictions were lifted in 2021, we saw a sharp increase in students arriving.
“Recent data suggests that those arriving in 2021 are now leaving the country, with the overall share of non-EU immigration for students falling in 2022.
“In contrast, those arriving on humanitarian routes increased over the 12 months. Evidence also suggests immigration has slowed in recent months, potentially demonstrating the temporary nature of these events.”
Rishi Sunak said the net migration figures were “too high” but denied they were out of control.
Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, the Prime Minister said: “We’ve got to be sensitive to the needs of the NHS, the economy, but fundamentally the numbers are too high – I’m bringing them down.”
He added: “This week we announced the new measures, and I think pretty much the biggest thing that anyone’s ever announced to bring the levels of migration down.
“And it’s a new policy which limits the amount of family members that people who are studying here can bring with them when they come and study here.
“And what we’ve seen over the last few years is that number of dependants has just absolutely spiralled, almost 150,000 dependants of people who are studying here coming. We’re saying from now on, that’s not going to be allowed.
“There’s a few other things we’re doing as well, but that’s going make a big difference because I want to get the numbers down.
“People have heard me talking a lot about illegal migration and stopping the boats. This matters as well.”
Asked whether immigration was out of control, Mr Sunak said: “Well, no, I think the numbers are just too high.”
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf urged to not backtrack on alcohol marketing pledge
Immigration looks set to be a key issue at the next general election, with Mr Sunak already making tackling small boats crossing the Channel one of his key pledges.
Labour's Yvette Cooper, said the Tories had "no plan and no grip on immigration."
She said: "Net migration should come down and we expect it to do so. Support we have rightly given to Ukrainians and Hong Kongers has unusually affected the figures this year.
"But that can’t disguise the fact that the Conservative's chaotic approach means that work visas are up 119 per cent, net migration is more than twice the level ministers were aiming for, and the asylum backlog is at a record high despite Rishi Sunak promising to clear it this year."
Responding to the figures, the SNP's Home Affairs spokesperson Alison Thewliss said the political bunfight over immigration was damaging.
She said: "The Westminster obsession with net migration figures, masks the fact the UK government is failing to attract the talent we need in key sectors to boost our economy and NHS - showing why Scotland needs the full powers of independence and control over migration.
"Damaging Tory and Labour Party Brexit and hostile environment policies have driven talent away - and caused staffing shortages that have harmed our NHS, businesses and public services, leaving people in Scotland worse off.
"The SNP is the only party offering a real alternative. It's essential that Scotland escapes the damage of Brexit and Westminster control with independence, so we can finally deliver a tailored migration system that makes us wealthier and healthier by meeting the needs of Scotland's economy, NHS and communities."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here