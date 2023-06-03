The First Minister has urged the UK Government to revoke a decision which would force Scotland to exclude glass from its deposit return scheme (DRS).
Humza Yousaf wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and warned that the demands would "detrimentally" impact businesses and "fundamentally" threatens the viability of the scheme.
As well as putting the future of the scheme itself in "grave danger", Mr Yousaf warned that the intervention "demonstrates a major erosion of the devolution settlement".
His letter requested a "full exclusion" to allow the DRS to be implemented as planned.
"Without this, the Scottish Government is not prepared to put Scottish businesses at a competitive disadvantage due to the last-minute demands the UK Government has made," it continued.
Last Friday, the UK Government said that all schemes across the UK "will need to align on which containers are in scope."
The UK Government agreed to grant the temporary exemption from the Internal Market Act but ministers claimed that there was “insufficient justification” for glass bottles to be included.
In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Yousaf said the conditions imposed by the UK Government "are so lacking in detail as to make this requirement effectively impossible to meet".
The SNP leader urged for a response by Monday to allow his Cabinet to consider the developments.
READ MORE: Yousaf accuses Labour of 'sitting on their hands' over devolution
He wrote: "We cannot – and will not – put Scottish businesses at a competitive disadvantage by the UK Government’s eleventh-hour changes to the range of materials included, impacting Scottish jobs, inward investment and potentially reducing choice for consumers in Scotland."
The UK Government had intended to include glass in their scheme until March 2022.
This is two years after the Scottish Parliament passed their Regulations, the First Minister wrote.
"As late as January 2023, the UK Government confirmed that it was for devolved governments to decide the scope of their DRS," the letter continued.
Mr Yousaf emphasised that as the UK Government scheme is not due to come into place until a year after the Scottish DRS, there are not enough details to coordinate the schemes.
His letter adds: "The reality is that your scheme is at such an early stage of development that you are unable to provide the operational details required to allow the schemes to be interoperable.
"Businesses need certainty and they need it now – not in two years’ time when the UK Government scheme potentially, hopefully, launches."
The First Minister also turned to the Welsh deposit scheme where ministers are still pushing ahead with a scheme that would include glass.
His Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford criticised the UK Government for forcing the exclusion of glass in Scotland earlier this week.
Mr Drakeford said he was “considering the implications” of the decision for the Welsh Government.
“The English Government is the outlier here," he added.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here