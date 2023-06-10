Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.
The former prime minister compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he announced his intention to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
His dramatic resignation will spark a by-election — but have we seen the last of him in politics?
Mr Johnson quipped “hasta la vista, baby” and told MPs “mission largely accomplished – for now” when he stepped down as Prime Minister.
This was widely read as a sign he thought he would one day walk through the doors of No 10 Downing Street again, just like his political hero, the twice-elected Winston Churchill.
Now he has said, in his resignation speech, that it is “very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now”. Could he be thinking of a comeback?
What do you think? Has the Era of Boris Johnson MP finally come to end, or will he make a political comeback?
Vote now in our exclusive Herald Readers poll.
Our politics team has been at the heart of this breaking story: Reporting right from the go as news broke last night. And we’ve followed the twists and turns of Boris Johnson’s time at the forefront of British politics throughout.
Read some of our articles here:
Boris Johnson statement in full as he resigns as an MP
Boris Johnson resigns as an MP
Boris Johnson labelled a ‘coward’ for quitting as MP
Mhairi Black, SNP deputy Westminster leader, said the former No 10 incumbent “jumped before he was pushed”, while Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the British public was “sick to the back teeth of this never ending Tory soap opera.”
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said it was “good riddance” to Mr Johnson.
What’s your view? Have your say in our – moderated – comments section below:
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here