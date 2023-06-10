The former prime minister compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he announced his intention to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

His dramatic resignation will spark a by-election — but have we seen the last of him in politics?

Mr Johnson quipped “hasta la vista, baby” and told MPs “mission largely accomplished – for now” when he stepped down as Prime Minister.

This was widely read as a sign he thought he would one day walk through the doors of No 10 Downing Street again, just like his political hero, the twice-elected Winston Churchill.

Now he has said, in his resignation speech, that it is “very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now”. Could he be thinking of a comeback?

What do you think? Has the Era of Boris Johnson MP finally come to end, or will he make a political comeback?

Mhairi Black, SNP deputy Westminster leader, said the former No 10 incumbent “jumped before he was pushed”, while Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the British public was “sick to the back teeth of this never ending Tory soap opera.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said it was “good riddance” to Mr Johnson.

