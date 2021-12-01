SUPPORT for Scottish independence has soared to its highest level for a year, a new poll has revealed.

The Ipsos Mori poll for STV shows that 55 per cent of Scots are backing ‘Yes’, if undecided voters are discounted.

The reserach puts support for independence up five points since the last Ipsos Mori study conducted just before May’s Holyrood election.

The study also revealed that the SNP have slightly increased their support in the Holyrood constituency vote to 52% and the regional vote to 43% while the Greens are now just three points behind Labour on the regional list.

Here's the trend on indy. Results elsewhere in the poll suggest that disillusionment with Boris Johnson and Westminster may be a factor behind the shift in Yes support, following a very bad week for the Conservatives at Westminster and heated debate about MPs' second jobs

A representative sample of 1,107 adults aged 16 and over across Scotland were interviewed by phone between November 22 and November 29 for the poll.

When undecided voters are excluded, the poll indicates the 2014 referendum, won by the No campaign 55% to 45%, would be reversed.

The 55% rating for Yes is the second highest level the pro-indpeendence campaign has ever recorded.

At her keynote SNP national conference speech on Monday, Ms Sturgeon told delegates that Covid permitting, the party's push for indepencen would resume in the spring as she doubled down on her timetable to hold a re-run of the 2014 vote by the end of 2023.

The poll also found that 58% of Scots are satisfied with the performance of the First Minister, while 38% are not.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson’s approval rating has slumped to "a new low" in Scotland with a whopping 80% dissatisfied with his performance as Prime Minister.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has a satisfaction rating of 45%, 28% are dissatisfied with him and 27% do not know, according to the poll.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has a satisfaction level of just 24%, 51% are not satisfied with his performance, but 25% do not know.

The poll also revealed that 84% of Scots believe the Scottish Government was done a good job in rolling out the vaccine programme, but 48% think Ms Sturgeon’s administration is performing badly over health and 46% think education is not being handled well.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos Mori Scotland, said: “This latest poll from Ipsos Mori and STV News indicates that the argument for Scottish independence is far from over, with a slight improvement for the Yes side.

“Given the margins of error around polling estimates, however, neither the Yes or No camps should be confident of victory at this point.

“The Yes camp may be benefiting from what has been a very bad week for Boris Johnson and the Conservatives at Westminster, with fieldwork taking place after heated debate about MPs’ second jobs.

“This is certainly reflected in Johnson’s own ratings, which have fallen to a new low.”

According to the poll, the SNP are on 52% in the constituency vote at Hollyrood, up two points since the last Ipsos Mori study nefore May's election.

The study shows the Conservatives have dropped one poit to 19% in the constituency vote, Labour are on 17%, the Lib Dems are on 5% and the Grees are on 3%.

In the regional list vote, the study indicated the SNP are on 43% of the vote share, the Tories are on 20%. Labour are on 15%, the Greens are on 12% and the Lib Dems on 6%.

SNP depute leader, Keith Brown, said: “I welcome this extremely encouraging poll that shows the majority of people in Scotland would back Scotland choosing a better future as an independent country.



“However, we do not take anything for granted and will continue to make the case to the people of Scotland of how we can build a fairer, greener and more prosperous nation as an independent country.



“The people of Scotland - not a Tory government they didn’t elect – have the right to decide their own future and following the election in May there is a clear, substantial majority in the Scottish Parliament for a fresh referendum once the Covid crisis has passed.



“More and more people in Scotland are becoming sick of Tory governments, led by the likes of Boris Johnson, taking Scotland in the wrong direction with their disastrous hard Brexit and policies which will plunge children into poverty.



“The evidence shows that for countries of Scotland’s size independence works. By placing Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands, we can build a better future as an equal partner with our friends in the rest of the UK and Europe.”