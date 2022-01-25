Covid LIVE as Sturgeon eases further Omicron restrictions

Politics Scottish Politics Nicola Sturgeon announcement today LIVE as Covid statement due By Jack Aitchison Last updated: Follow along with the latest news as Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs on the Covid situation in Scotland. 1 comment Comments & Moderation Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments. Read the new rules here Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment Order by Oldest first Newest first Highest scored Lowest scored Loading comments... Suspend Last Updated: Reply Quote Edit Delete Report wrote: Post reply Save comment Cancel Are you sure you want to delete this comment? Yes, delete the comment No, keep the comment Report This Comment I am not a robot *Enter the above word in the box below Report comment
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment