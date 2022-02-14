THE Herald last week launched a far-reaching new series called Scotland’s Future – and now it’s your chance to get involved.
It started with an examination of one of the greatest changes in the independence debate – Brexit, and its implications for borders and trade if Scotland were to rejoin the EU while the rest of the UK remained outside it.
Now it's your chance to put the questions to our experts during a virtual roundtable discussion, exclusively for Herald subscribers, hosted by former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor.
Among our contributors on the night include Philip Rycroft, the former permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the EU and the leading Cabinet expert on devolution, and Kirsty Hughes, the founder and former director of the Scottish Centre on European Relations.
Graham Avery, an independent analyst based in Oxford who worked as a public servant in London and in Brussels, is also lined up for the event.
You can catch up on the full Scotland's Future series so far here.
This special event promises to bring lively debate and discussion around one of the biggest topics facing Scotland’s Future.
Tune in here just before 7pm on Wednesday, February 16 to join the live event.
This article will be updated on Wednesday to include the live event link.
