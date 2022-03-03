HOT off the success of our last live event, Herald subscribers have another chance to quiz the experts on the key issues facing Scotland's Future.

We're now on the second part in our ten-part series, looking at the challenges and opportunities that face the nation in the days, months and years to come.

This week, it's the turn of oil, gas and energy prices.

Our aim is not to push a political angle, but to stimulate debate about the country’s options by providing a platform for expert knowledge and lively opinion.

Scotland’s Future will help fill the vacuum with articles from academics and other authorities on issues and debates as they are today, not as they were.

We started last month with an examination of one of the greatest changes in the independence debate – Brexit, and its implications for borders and trade if Scotland were to rejoin the EU while the rest of the UK remained outside it.

Throughout this week we're bringing you expert analysis on one of the greatest factors impacting the world today - the future of oil and gas and the move towards net zero targets - as well as how it impacts on Scotland's constitutional debate.

The debate continues on Monday with a virtual roundtable discussion, exclusively for Herald subscribers, hosted by former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor.

This is your chance to put the questions to our experts.

Among our contributors on the night include Mairi Spowage, the director of the Fraser of Allander Institute and Ewan Gibbs, a lecturer on Global Inequalities (Economic & Social History) at the University of Glasgow.

Completing our expert panel are Kirsten Jenkins, a lecturer in energy, environment and society at the University of Edinburgh and David Toke, Director for post graduate research for the school of social science at the University of Aberdeen.

This special event promises to bring lively debate and discussion around one of the biggest topics facing Scotland’s Future.

