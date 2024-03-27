The bill seeking to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults in Scotland, brought by MSP Liam MacArthur, is due to be published tomorrow.
As a general practitioner in a rural community, now retired, I have helped many patients over the decades through their last days of life. My colleagues and I have tried in every case to use the very best palliative care for these people and their families. It is a fact that suffering is often present at the beginning. But I have never come across a case where physical pain is not controllable, though psychological and spiritual suffering can be more difficult. However, with close support of loved ones, very good as well as targeted analgesia, careful palliative sedation (if required), and loving care from nurses and doctors, I have seen those with even the most difficult terminal illnesses die peacefully usually in their own homes.
However, the proposed dill will enable frightened patients to ask their doctors to end their lives prematurely, assuming that, to do otherwise, would be painful and terrifying. My experience over many years has shown me that such fears about the last days are real but, with good care and communication, these can be effectively addressed.
I recently attended a bioethics conference in Madrid where a professor from the Netherlands gave an update on how assisted dying and euthanasia are practiced in this country, including for children. At the end of the talk, I challenged the speaker about the euthanasia of infants under one year of age (which had not been mentioned). In response, the speaker admitted that this also happens, and not just for terminal illnesses but for infants with disabilities such as spina bifida, who might live a fulfilled and happy life.
Moreover, there is now good research indicating that the rate of suicide in countries which have legalised assisted suicide, such as in The Netherlands, increases compared to similar countries who have not taken this route. The genie comes out of the bottle and suicide becomes somehow acceptable. Therefore, it is possible to question why suicide should be normalised in a country, such as Scotland, where suicides are already far too frequent?
A very real danger also exists for those who feel they are a burden to family and carers being assisted to end their lives. Any talk of safeguards against this scenario seems very weak to those of us who know how vulnerable people are when faced with terminal illness. In Oregon, USA, research on those choosing assisted suicide indicates that over 50% of people who provided information on their end-of-life decisions state “being a burden on family and friends/caregivers as their main concern”. A high proportion also indicate that financial pressures were a significant reason to end their lives early.
Let us, as a country, fund more excellent palliative care and refuse to go down this defeatist and ultimately cruel route.
Dr Antony Latham is a retired GP and Chair of the Scottish Council on Human Bioethics
Agenda is a column for outside contributors. Contact: agenda@theherald.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here