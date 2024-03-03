Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and his MP colleagues called for the resignation of Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle after the shambles.

Sir Lindsay apologised after he broke with precedent and allowed Labour to usurp the SNP’s opposition day on February 21, denying the Nationalists a vote on their own motion.

The SNP said last week it was considering a campaign of “disengagement” with day-to-day parliamentary activities as a result.

In an article for the Herald’s sister paper, the Sunday National, Mr Brown said he had not previously backed such a plan, but now though it worth considering.

He wrote: “Given the ‘diet democracy’ of the UK and the denial of democracy to Scotland, it seems we now need to examine whether it is right to confer any legitimacy on an institution determined to deny democracy in Scotland.

“Some have believed for many years that Scotland should withdraw from Westminster, while others believe it is necessary to be there, to make arguments on Scotland’s behalf, to promote and protect Scotland’s interests. I have tended to agree with this.

“But when the institution can so easily be manipulated to thwart Scotland’s representatives, the issue needs, in my view, to be re-examined.

Seeing Labour MPs “cock-a-hoop with having ‘dished’ the SNP”, despite the serious issue of Gaza, was a warning for how Scotland would be treated if Sir Keir Starmer was PM.

“They are either unaware or more likely unconcerned as to any consequences of their actions,” he said.

Disengagement risks handing the SNP’s opponents ammunition in the general election and making it harder for Humza Yousaf to hit his target of winning a majority of MPs.

The idea was given a distinctly luke-warm reception by deputy First Minister Shona Robison when she was asked about it on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.

She said: “I think our SNP parliamentary group at Westminster has an important role to play in leading on issues like, for example, Gaza when they brought forward a debate that recognised... the need for an immediate ceasefire and talked about the collective punishment of millions of people, and I think that is where the SNP is at its best, leading on these issues.

“There is a debate to be had in terms of the role of our parliamentary group but from my perspective they are best when they are highlighting key important issues and leading from the front, as they have been doing on the issue of Gaza for example.”

Asked if she would be worried if they were talking about withdrawing, she said: “I’m not aware that they are talking about that.”

Labour shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray MP said: “The SNP have been disengaged with Westminster for years, delivering nothing for communities across Scotland.”