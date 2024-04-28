Ian Blackford has again denied seeking a seat in the House of Lords after both Conservative and Labour sources claimed he approached them looking for a peerage.
The former SNP Westminster leader, who is due to stand down at the next election, insisted he “wholeheartedly” supported his party’s longstanding opposition to taking a place in the upper chamber.
According to the Mail on Sunday, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber has privately met Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Conservative Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack.
Mr Blackford has denied having the meetings.
The paper suggests Mr Blackford's decision not to sign a motion expressing no confidence in the Speaker of the House of Commons was due to his desire for an ermine robe.
He was the only SNP MP not to sign the motion.
One source told The Mail on Sunday: “Trying to get a peerage is completely at odds with the SNP’s stance on the unelected House of Lords. Stephen Flynn has stated that no SNP MP will enter the House of Lords under his watch.”
Another senior insider, who confirmed Mr Blackford’s conversation with Mr Jack and expressed incredulity at his shameless attempts to continue his life in Westminster, added: “What Ian Blackford is doing is so wrong. He should lose the whip.”
A third source said: “He asked Sir Keir Starmer to include him on his honours list, but Sir Keir was incredulous and responded saying, ‘Why would I nominate you instead of a Labour MP?’ “He is desperate for a peerage despite constantly denying it. He even went to Alister Jack to ask the Tories to list him, but Jack said “no chance”. It is pretty pathetic.”
In January, Mr Blackford reportedly told an event for student journalists that he would not rule out accepting a place in the upper chamber if he was offered one.
Mr Blackford told the paper: “The House of Lords is an archaic and undemocratic institution – I wholeheartedly support the SNP’s longstanding position.”
