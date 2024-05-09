Baroness Hazarika was supported by fellow Labour peers Lord Dubs and Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws.

Also being enobled on Thursday was Liz Truss’s former deputy chief of staff, Ruth Porter.

She was handed a peerage despite her boss only managing 49 days in No 10.

Rishi Sunak had been urged to block the honour.

Currently, there are about 800 peers eligible to take part in the work of the House of Lords.

Sir Keir Starmer has described the Lords as "undemocratic" and "indefensible."

He has previously thrown his weight behind a report by Mr Brown calling for the upper chamber to be scrapped within five years and replaced by an elected Assembly of the Nations and Regions.

However, the party has rowed back on that commitment in recent months.

Reports in February suggested they would implement only "limited reforms" which could see the 92 seats in the Lords reserved for British aristocrats scrapped.

Lady Hazarika was born in Bellshill and grew up in Coatbridge.

She is currently a presenter with Times Radio.