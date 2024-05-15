He said he believed there would be a "unionist regime" in power in Scotland after the 2026 election which would lift the effective block on nuclear power north of the border.

The minister was giving evidence to the Lords' Constitution Committee on Wednesday morning as part of their inquiry into ‘the governance of the Union’.

Mr Jack - who is due to step down from the Commons at the next election and is expected to take up a place in the Lords soon after - was asked why the UK Government had not stopped the Scottish Government from "wasting hundreds of millions of pounds" on the doomed Deposit Recycling Scheme.

Mr Jack said the minister in the charge of the policy at the time, Lorna Slater, and her officials “knew from a long distance out” that they would need to an exemption to the UK Internal Market Act for a Scottish only scheme.

“They just thought if they kept going I would back down,” he told the committee.

"They never believed I would do a Section 35 on the Gender Recognition [Reform Bill]."

He went on: "It's this idea that they would sail on and I would roll over and not stand my ground and that was their misjudgement."

The minister said the 25th anniversary of devolution was a chance to “review” how well it was working.

“Devolution is not a bad thing," he said. "Where it’s failed is bad governance.

“In the last 17 years, we’ve got a poorer health service, failing education standards, diabolic ferry services to the islands and higher drug deaths. These are down to bad governance, not devolution.

“I have often thought a better review of legislation in Scotland could be one of the things we could improve upon.

“Some sort of grand committee in this House, helping to scrutinise and improve legislation would be a good thing. I am not alone in saying that the committee structure, in scrutinising legislation in Scotland, has clearly been one of the failings”.

Mr Jack also said that he had asked ministers at the Department for Energy and Net Zero to plan for a nuclear reactor to be built in Scotland.

While energy is largely reserved to the UK Government, the Scottish Government effectively has a veto on new nuclear power developments through planning regulations.

Under the banner Great British Nuclear, the UK Government is pursuing plans to develop Small Modular Reactors, which will be smaller, less costly and quicker to build than previous generations of nuclear power plants.

The Scottish secretary replied: “On the small nuclear reactors, I have asked the energy minister to plan for one in Scotland, because I believe in 2026 we’ll see a Unionist regime again in Holyrood, and they will move forward on that matter.”