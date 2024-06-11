The next UK government elected on July 4 must end “hostile environment policies” drawn up to discourage refugees from entering the country and build “an open and inclusive system” instead, the Scottish Greens have argued.
The party’s co-leader, Patrick Harvie, attacked 14 years of “anti-refugee” policies he insisted have “punished vulnerable people and families” and seen thousands detained in “awful, prison-like conditions” ahead of a visit to a Glasgow-based charity on Tuesday.
The Scottish Greens have called for the immediate repeal of the Rwanda deal and an end to the use of “brutal” detention centres and institutional accommodation such as barracks, hotel and barges to house refugees.
READ MORE: STV defends decision to snub Scottish Greens
The Rwanda agreement signed by former home secretary Priti Patel on April 14 2022 paved the way for migrants to be handed a one-way ticket to the east African nation if they were deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally.
Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak has described the plan as an “indispensable deterrent” and insisted he will see it through if he is re-elected but has admitted no flights will take off before the General Election.
Mr Harvie said: “The hostile environment is one of the most awful, shameful and racist legacies of this Tory government.
“They have thrived on spreading fear and division, and have treated people’s lives like political pawns in their culture war.
“From dawn raids to prison-like detention and deportation flights to Rwanda, they have chased right wing headlines rather than showing humanity.
READ MORE: Scottish Greens drop candidate who called JK Rowling 'torn faced cow'
“Our public services and local businesses all over Scotland are crying out for more workers, but that has been made much harder by a Tory government that has inflicted a disastrous Brexit and has shown total contempt for the rights of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.
“The Conservatives have made this so much worse, but the shameful truth is that it began under the last Labour government, and I don’t have any confidence that Keir Starmer’s party will make the break that is needed.
“Freedom, empathy, compassion and solidarity are at the heart of the system we want to see.
“Every vote for the Scottish Greens will be a strike against the politics of hate and in favour of dismantling a racist and reactionary Home Office that is not fit for purpose.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel