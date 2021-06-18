Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of Henry Apaloo as assistant coach.

Backburn-born Apaloo was formerly assistant at Atlanta United 2, alongside Pittodrie manager Stephen Glass.

Apaloo was recently promoted to work with the Atlanta United first team and played a key role in the MLS club's player development model.

As a player Apaloo had spells at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers, before spending two years with Preston North End FC.

He then moved to America to continue his career whilst furthering his education and obtaining his coaching qualifications. He is currently completing his UEFA coaching licenses.

Reacting to the appointment, Glass said: “I’ve worked with Henry really closely for the last two years, so we’ve got a very strong working relationship.

“He’s a fantastic coach, his analytical work is brilliant, and I think he will be a big addition to the club.

“We want to add the right people where we can, and he fits the bill for many reasons. His CV is highly impressive, he continues to educate himself and he comes from a good footballing background.

“He’ll nurture positive relationships with all that he works with as his communications skills are second to none, I’ve no doubt his personality will complement our wider staff group and I’m certain he will play a vital role behind the scenes as we strive to deliver success.”