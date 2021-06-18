The Metropolitan Police have issued a 48-hour dispersal order covering central London giving officers the power to remove “anti-social” football fans.

With members of the Tartan Army heading in droves to the UK capital for the eagerly-awaited Euro 2020 clash between Scotland and England, the London force said it was putting the order in place as a "precaution" ahead of any trouble before and after the game.

Just 2,800 tickets have been made available to Scotland fans, prompting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to warn supporters to stay away from London, adding that coronavirus is not a fan of Scotland or England’s men’s football team.

READ MORE: Scotland fans urged to 'show respect' to host city as new travel restrictions are imposed

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has also implored those without a ticket to stay away from the city ahead of Friday night’s group clash at Wembley.

But with thousands apparently ignoring those warnings and have descended on parts of central London in the pouring rain ahead of the teams’ clash at Wembley tonight.

Fans have been gathering despite the rain

It has been estimated that as many as 20,000 fans could have made the journey south, with all 15 train services direct from Glasgow to London on Friday in time for the gamesold out.

Hundreds of supporters wearing their country’s shirts, flags and kilts have been chanting, singing and playing bagpipes at Leicester Square, Kings Cross and Hyde Park.

The order gives a police constable and a police community support officer in uniform the power to exclude a person from an area for 48 hours with an Inspector’s authority.

READ MORE: Scotland fans get the party started ahead of clash with England

A Metropolitan Police spokesman tweeted on Thursday evening: “Due to the high profile UEFA EURO Football match between England & Scotland on Friday 18th June at 8pm and the anticipated anti-social behaviour this may bring, a section 35 dispersal authority has been implemented.

“This has been authorised by Inspector Dodds from 1500 hours 17/06/21 till 1500 hours 19/06/21 in the West End area in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of members of the public being caused alarm harassment and distress and the occurrence of criminality in the local area.”

Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe, spokesperson for the Met's policing operation during Euro 2020, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Euros in London. People have waited a long time for this to take place and we know that everyone is very excited, so we ask members of the public to look after themselves and each other and enjoy the occasion safely and responsibly.

"Our officers are here to look after you so please speak to them if you have any concerns. Stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police, and please be mindful of the weather too, which is not expected to be good."

He added: “There will of course be people in London who won’t be watching the game and we urge you to consider those people and behave respectfully.

"London also remains in a public health crisis. There are government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced.

“We have contingency plans to deal with any number of potential incidents as they arise but my message is clear: if you don’t have ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game.

“Last night we took the precaution of issuing a section 35 dispersal order that is in place until 15:00hrs on Saturday, 19. We have a flexible policing plan in place to reduce the likelihood of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour.”