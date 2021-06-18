GARETH SOUTHGATE admits England will have to look at themselves closely in an attempt to find a cure to their attacking ills after firing a blank against Scotland.

The Three Lions have just one goal from their two Group D encounters following the Auld Enemy stalemate on Friday evening that saw Steve Clarke's side boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the European Championships.

Scotland put up a valiant defensive effort at Wembley and were well worthy of their point as they bounced back superbly from their matchday one defeat to the Czech Republic earlier this week.

Southgate withdrew captain Harry Kane after another lacklustre attacking showing and knows his side need to sharpen up in the final third ahead of their clash with the Czechs on Tuesday.

Southgate said: “I think it was a frustrating night. We know that we can play better and we have got to give Scotland credit, they defended valiantly and played well.

“In the end, we didn’t do enough to win the game. If you are not going to win a game in a tournament then you make sure you don’t lose it.

“We understand it is a disappointment for our supporters especially but we have got to dust ourselves down now and move on with the next game.

“I just felt that we needed a few more runs in behind, felt that Marcus (Rashford) would give us that energy and we have got to try and get the win at that point. We have to make these decisions based on what we see.

“I think the whole team, we can look at ourselves and it starts with me. We have got to be better and we know that we didn’t do enough to win the game.

“We didn’t have enough attempts on goal. That is something that we have got to go away and look at over the next couple of days.”