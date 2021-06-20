FINLAND manager Markku Kanerva has admitted he would like to see Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara play for a "bigger club" amid speculation that the playmaker could depart Ibrox this summer.

The 25-year-old cost just £50,000 when he was recruited from Dundee in January 2019 and has established himself as a first-team regular under Steven Gerrard, playing a crucial role in the heat of midfield as the Glasgow club sealed their first top-flight title in a decade.

Those performances have reportedly led to the Finn receiving admiring glances from across the continent - and Kamara's recent displays at the Euros will only be encouraging potential suitors.

English Premier League side Watford, recently promoted from the Championship, have been credited with an interest in the Arsenal youth academy graduate.

And Kanerva reckons the time has come for Kamara to test himself in a "top league".

READ MORE: Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic laments Borna Barisic blow and provides update on Rangers star

He told AFP: "Hopefully he will continue his development, it would be nice to see him playing even at bigger clubs."

Kamara's current deal expires in two years meaning that there is little pressure on Rangers to sell - but former Ibrox chairman Dave King has previously warned supporters to expect one or two key players to move on this summer.

“I think it is right [that players will eventually have to be sold]," he explained in March. "If I look at the squad, and with my historical knowledge of what the board position is likely to be, I would be very surprised if there wasn’t some player trading during the summer.

“I think the squad we have got at the moment needs to be changed and needs to be improved and there is no point in not moving assets on because you end up with a bloated squad and bloated squads are never happy squads.

“I think Steven [Gerrard] understands that so I would be very surprised if there is not some recycling of assets to bring in different qualities and different levels of players.

"I think it not only makes commercial sense to the club, it also makes football sense on the pitch.

“I actually looked at it again and looked the value of the players quite recently. I’m still happy with that number [of a £200million valuation on the squad]. It’s right to say the exposure to European football has helped to realise some of the value.

READ MORE: Dave King details Rangers summer transfer strategy as Steven Gerrard prepares for another title shot

“For example, in talking to Ross Wilson at the time we had a sense of what we thought, say, Aribo might be worth. That was based on his ability and what we thought he could do. But now he has gone out and done it.

“Not only have some the potential values we placed on players been cemented by their performances in Europe, I think it might even have increased the value in certain cases.”