ITALY had already cemented their spot in the last 16 of the European Championships before their clash with Wales.

But you would not have known qualification was secured with the way Roberto Mancini’s side approached the clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Italians made it three wins from three thanks to a single goal from Matteo Pessina, but the scoreline could have been a lot more convincing.

It was a narrow defeat for the Welsh, but an impressive defensive showing ensured their qualification for the knockout stages as they clinched second position in Group A.

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri had the first real chance of the encounter when he joined the Italian attack from his left-back berth. The 26-year-old lashed a fierce strike towards goal on 15 minutes, but former Aberdeen stopper Danny Ward dealt with the danger well.

On the other flank, Rafael Toloi was next to have a go for the hosts, who were roared on by 13,000 of their own supporters. The full-back’s shot deflected into the path of Pessina, who nudged towards goal, but Ward once again saved comfortably.

Wales were having to dig deep at the back and the next chance for the hosts came following a defensive error. Chris Gunter sent a loose pass into the midfield zone, and Juventus man Federico Bernardeschi looked alert to grasp possession.

The striker fed his attacking teammate and namesake Federico Chiesa, but he dragged his shot well wide of the target. Alarm bells were ringing in the Welsh defence and if they did not know already – they were in for a tough shift to earn the one point needed for qualification.

After stifling the early pressure Wales then tried to hold some possession of their own and they surprisingly registered the best opportunity of the opening half hour.

After winning their first corner of the match, Daniel James delivered a pinpoint in-swinging corner to the front post. Gunter looked to make amends for his earlier error and almost found the back of the net with a flicker header.

Normal service then resumed, and it looked only a matter of time before Italy opened the scoring. Chiesa and Emmerson both had chances to find the back of the net, but the breakthrough finally came after 38 minutes.

Referee Ovidiu Hategan awarded a free-kick 25 yards from goal after Joe Allen illegally brought Marco Verratti to the ground.

Verratti took charge of the set-piece and Matteo Pessina met his cross with a deft touch to find the far corner and back of the net. After opening the scoring, the Atalanta midfielder became the youngest Italian player (24 years and 60 days) to score on his first start at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros) since Antonio Cassano at Euro 2004.

The more experienced Verrati was constantly involved for Italy and he almost set-up a second just before the interval. The PSG man danced away from his man on the left before finding Pessina with a cute pass. Again, the midfielder made a late darting run into the box but his shot on the slide went just wide of the target.

Italy started the second half just as they ended the first – in control. And they were gifted a great opportunity to double their lead with a free-kick in a dangerous area just five minutes in.

Allen was booked for bringing down Andrea Belotti as the home side looked to spark a counter attack. Bernardeschi took charge, but his low curling effort rattled against the base of the post.

Aaron Ramsey, who was influential against Turkey in Wales’ second group game, was struggling to make an impression in a midfield battle that was full of world class talent.

But he did find himself with a great opportunity to equalise shortly after Wales’ free-kick scare. The former Arsenal man scampered into the six-yard box but adjudged the angle too tight to shoot and as a result he fluffed his lines.

Romanian referee Hategan played an important role in the opening goal of the game after awarding the free-kick in the build-up, and he once again involved as he gave Wales defender Ethan Ampadu his marching orders on 56 minutes.

It looked harsh at the time, but on second viewing the Chelsea man can have no real complaints after leaving one on Bernardeschi in the centre circle way after the ball had long moved on.

Wales then had a decision to make on whether to sit in or go guns blazing for an equaliser due to Switzerland leading against Turkey in the other group game.

Rob Page rejigged his side into a back four and as Turkey grabbed a goal back, there was only one way Wales were going, and that was to damage limitation.

Italy almost grabbed a second when Chiesa latched on to a through-ball on the right despite Neco Williams’ attempt to intercept. From the byline he cut back to Belotti, but his shot was superbly palmed away by Ward.

Belotti, Emerson and Toloi all had chances to increase the Azzuri’s lead, but it was Wales who, against the run of play, had the best opportunity of the second 45 minutes.

Gareth Bale who was forced into a defensive shift for the best part of the game, found himself free in the box nine yards from goal following a long range free-kick, but the Real Madrid man volleyed way over the crossbar.

Luckily for Wales’ talisman the poor attempt did not prove costly and they will now play the runner up of Group B (Russia, Denmark or Finland) in the last 16 of the competition.

Italy on the other hand are now 30 games unbeaten under the leadership of Roberto Mancini and they look a real force at Euro 2020. They will now take on the runners up of Group C at Wembley in the last 16 of the competition.