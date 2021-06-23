PUBS will be allowed to stay open later to show Euro 2020 matches that go into extra time and penalties, the Scottish Government has said.

SNP trade minister Ivan McKee confirmed the move in a letter to hospitality trade bodies after they had raised concerns.

Bars and restaurants can currently open until 10.30pm in areas under Level 2 restrictions, which includes Glasgow and Edinburgh, while those in Level 1 can open until 11pm.

But as the Euros head to the knockout stages from Saturday, evening matches could stretch into extra time and penalties.

In his letter, Mr McKee said: "In respect of the potential for Euros matches in the knockout stages to reach beyond current closing times in Level 2 (10.30pm) and Level 1 (11pm) due to extra time and penalties, it has been agreed, as a temporary measure between June 26 and July 11, that premises may extend closing time up to 11.30pm where required to facilitate viewing of the whole game and safe departure of patrons thereafter.

"I must draw your attention however to the limited basis of this temporary change.

"It does not represent a wholesale shift of the levels rules on operating times for hospitality in Levels 2 and 1, which outside of affected games during June 26 and July 11 remain as currently set out in the protection levels.

"It is simply a practical measure to ensure premises do not need to close while games remain in progress, but should then do so as soon as is reasonable and safe following the conclusion of the match, but no later than 11.30pm."

He said guidance will be updated by Friday.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, the Scottish Hospitality Group added: "This is a welcomed shift and will allow business owners to manage closing easier."