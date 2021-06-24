EDINBURGH and Scotland forward Lewis Carmichael has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 26 on medical grounds.

The twice-capped second-row made a scoring debut for the national team when he came off the bench in the win against Canada on the 2018 summer tour, and went on to start in the defeat by the USA a week later. But he missed the whole of the following season with a knee injury, and although he made a successful return to action in the next campaign, more recently he has suffered several concussions - the key factor in his decision to call time on his playing career.