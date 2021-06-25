Hearts have been rocked by five Covid cases and their friendly against Berwick Rangers has been scrapped.
The Jambos were set to make the trip to Old Shielfield Park to get their pre-season up and running.
However it has now been confirmed that five members of the football department testing positive for the virus.
A statement on the club's website read: "Hearts’ pre-season friendly match against Berwick Rangers tonight has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests at the club’s training base.
"Five members of Hearts’ football department are now self-isolating in line with COVID-19 guidelines after returning positive lateral flow and PCR tests.
"The club immediately contacted the relevant football authorities upon confirmation of each positive test and it continues to follow protocols to the highest of standards.
"We have also kept our opponents fully informed and it is with regret to our supporters that we will not begin our pre-season friendly campaign as scheduled.
"An update on the club’s friendly match with Linlithgow Rose, scheduled for Saturday 26th, will be provided in due course."
