RANGERS have unveiled their home kit for the 2021/22 campaign featuring a 'limited edition' badge to commemorate the club's 150-year anniversary.
The design, described by manufacturer Castore as 'retro-inspired', features a plain blue top with a white collar and trim, white pinstripes with the kit logo, the badge and the sponsor appearing in gold lettering.
Just like last season's strip, the shirt features a V-neck - but this time it is white. Rangers say this is a nod to the iconic kits from the '50s and '60s, while the thin white stripes are to acknowledge tops from the early '80s.
As well as going gold for the 150th anniversary, Rangers’ iconic scroll crest has been adorned with a ribbon in the style of the commemorative mosaic on Ibrox’s famous Bill Struth Main Stand.
The crest proudly displays “1872 – 150 Years – 2022” and the five stars, which representsthe club’s “First to Fifty” league titles achievement, have been re-positioned to the back of the shirt to allow the scroll crest to be larger and in keeping with the heritage theme of the new shirt.
