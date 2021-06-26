THE dark cloud hanging over what should have been a bright afternoon for the Lions at Murrayfield was the shoulder injury picked up by tour skipper Alun Wyn Jones after just seven minutes of this pre-tour hit-out against a brave but ultimately out-classed Japan.

Head coach Warren Gatland confirmed soon after the final whistle that the 35-year-old had dislocated the joint and will not now travel with the squad when they fly out to South Africa later today to begin their eight-match, which will culminate in a three Test series against the world champion Springboks.

Justin Tipuric also suffered a shoulder injury and is being scanned for nerve damage, but Gatland indicated that he expects the flanker to be okay for the tour.

It says something of this team’s focus that they shrugged off the early loss of Jones to continue playing a rigorous, high-tempo brand of rugby which delivered the first of the team’s four tries just five minutes later. It was an excellent score. Outside-centre Bundee Aki was the catalyst with a ferocious burst coming back against the grain straight from a line-out. His fellow Irish centre Robbie Henshaw then used his strength to suck in three defenders, but Josh Adams still had plenty to do as he hot-stepped his way to the line.

Not to be outdone, Duhan van der Merwe made his way across to Adams' wing to pick up at the base of a ruck and nip down the unguarded short-side for a debut try of his own. The Scottish winger, who is returning to the land of his birth this summer, worked hard to get himself into the game, and threatened several times with ball in hand, but his defensive positioning remains a concern.

The game was only 21 minutes old when Tipuric followed Jones to the medical room, but the Lions once again kept their cool to claim try number three in the next passage of play, with Henshaw powering home from close range.

Japan had their first real period of pressure at the end of the opening 40, opting to run a couple of breakdown penalties instead of going for the three points, but the Lions dug deep and eventually snuffed out threat with a choke tackle, which was a profitable defensive ploy for Gatland's side throughout the game. It is unlikely to be as effective in South Africa, when the Lions will be up against bigger opponents who are better equipped to wrestle their way to the ground.

The Lions fired out the blocks after the break. Jack Conan thought he had got his name on the scoresheet after latching onto Biggar’s chip into the in-goal area, but Liam Williams had knocked on a few second earlier as he tried to gather that some kick. Then Courtney Lawes rolled out of a tackle and over the line, only for the TMO to spot that he had lost control of the ball as he grounded it.

Finally, in the eighth minute of the second half, the Lions made all that pressure count on the scoreboard when Tadhg Beirne burst from midfield and thundered home from 30 yards.

With a commanding 28-0 lead, the challenge now for the Lions was to keep their shape and not be sucked into a messy race for points, and with both sides clearing their bench as we approached the hour mark, the game did get a bit scrappy.

Japan capitalised when replacement back-row Kazuki Himeno peeled round the tail of a line-out and shrugged off a Toby Faletau tackle to score his team's first points of the match. Yu Tamura converted and added a penalty eight minutes later to make 28-10. It could have been 28-13, but Tamura was off target with another shot at goal after a seatbelt tackle by Henshaw on the constantly threatening Kotaro Matsushima.

The Lions played the last 12 minutes with 14 men when Conan came off with a tight hamsring he had been nursing since before kick-off came off and, apart from one promising attack which featured Scots scrum-half Ali Price off the bench, the momentum was all Japan for the remainder of the contest.

In form Dan Biggar was named man-of-the-match and laid down a marker for Finn Russell and Owen Farrell in the battle for the No10 shirt. Meanwhile, the Irish centres were formidable in both attack and defence, Liam Williams demonstrated that Stuart Hogg is not guaranteed the full-back slot, and both wings looked dangerous.

In the pack, Tadhg Berne impressed at blindside flanker, the industrious and mobile Conan at No8 demonstrated why he was a wildcard pick for the tour, Iain Henderson showed up well in the engine-room, hooker Ken Owens led from the front after Wyn Jones' departure, Tadhg Furlong was immense at tight-head and loose-head Rory Sutherland worked hard in his first game-time in almost three months.

Nobody nailed themselves into the Test team, but they made sure that the next group of hopefuls will have to hit the ground running.

Teams

Lions: L Williams (A Watson 64); J Adams, R Henshaw, B Aki (O Farrell 54), D van der Merwe; D Biggar, C Murray (A Price 62); R Sutherland (W Jones 51), K Owens (J George 54), T Furlong (K Sinckler 51), I Henderson, AW Jones (C Lawes 7), T Beirne, J Tipuric (T Faletau 21), J Conan.

Japan: R Yamanaka; K Matsushima, T Lafaele, R Nakamura, S Fifita; Y Tamura, K Shigeno (N Saito 49); K Inagaki (C Millar 53), A Sakate, J Koo (A Valu 49), W van der Walt (J Cornelsen 60), J Moore, M Leitch (K Himeno 49), L Labuschagne, A Mafi (T Tatafu 49).

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Scorers –

Lions: Tries: Adams, Van der Merwe, Henshaw, Beirne; Cons: Biggar 4.

Japan: Try: Himeno; Con: Tamura; Pen: Tamura.

Scoring sequence (Lions first): 5-0; 7-0; 12-0; 14-0; 19-0; 21-0 (h-t) 26-0; 28-0; 28-5; 28-7; 28-10.