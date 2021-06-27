Jason Leitch has revealed that Scottish football could have full stadiums by August if Scotland's route out of the coronavirus pandemic continues to go to plan.

Supporters have been locked out of stadiums since March 2020, but this month a reduced capacity was allowed in at Hampden for Euro 2020 matches.

Ahead of the domestic season starting on August 9, Leitch has provided a boost to the Scottish game by revealing that stadiums could be full for the opening matches of the season.

Speaking on BBC Sunday Show, Leitch detailed how stadiums could be full after August 9.

He said: “Yes, they can on August 10th, but we've had to learn that new word, that indicative word, so we have given advice that with a fair wind the trajectory we are presently on with vaccinations, remember, we are vaccinating 300,000 people every 10 days so that's a lot of vaccine and this six weeks buys us quite a lot of vaccine time.

"If people come and that's the important thing people can do then, yes, we hope August 9th and 10th can happen.

“On August 9th, the level system disappears, unless, for instance, there were particular hotspots or the country didn't do what we hope it will do. Maybe vaccinations slow down for some reason.

"It's a little bit indicative, then on August 9th all physical distancing is removed and the limits on event sizes are removed."