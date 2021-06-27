SCOTLAND will go into their full internationals against Romania and Georgia short of match practice as a result of the cancellation of today's ‘A’ international against England.

The game in Leicester was called off after three more members of the Scottish squad tested positive for Covid 19. That followed a single positive test on Friday, which led to the individual concerned and eight close contacts being forced to drop out of the squad.

Not all of the players who were in head coach Mike Blair’s squad of 23 for the ‘A’ game would have travelled for the two Tests, but for others the match against an experienced England side would have offered valuable preparation.

The cancellation was announced by Scottish Rugby in a statement which read: “Today’s ‘A’ International fixture between Scotland A and England A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road has been called off following the confirmation that three members of the Scotland camp have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The entire squad and management team were PCR tested early on Thursday morning and, with no positive results returned from the playing group, the team travelled to Leicester on Friday afternoon. However, following a further round of PCR testing on Saturday morning, Scottish Rugby can confirm that three positive tests for Covid-19 have been returned.

“The three members of the camp that tested positive have started self-isolation as per Scottish Government guidelines and the Scottish Rugby medical team have since begun internal contact tracing to determine those that are close contacts, and as such will also have to self-isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines.

“The match will not be rearranged. Ticket-holders will receive an automated refund in the coming days.”