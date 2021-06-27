ANGE POSTECOGLOU knows the extent of the rebuilding job he faces this summer as he aims to bring success back to Celtic Park.

The Australian is already working hard behind the scenes to pinpoint transfer targets, as well as eagerly trying to persuade some of the Parkhead outfit’s prized assets to remain at the club.

Celtic’s recruitment has come under fire in recent seasons and Nick Hammond ultimately stepped down from his role as head of recruitment in March following a string of failed signings.

Postecoglou hopes fortunes will change on the transfer front and he is quietly confident that his knowledge of the Asian and South American markets could help Celtic to uncover some hidden gems.

Asked if he would be using his knowledge of the players close to his home, the 55-year-old said: “Absolutely. Again, working on that side of the world you had to be fairly open minded about where we took players from.

“There is some fantastic talent in Asia, there is some fantastic talent in South America. Most definitely that is one of the areas that I want to focus on.

“But I think what will make it a good bit easier for the people working in those areas is the fact that we will have an identity and a clear idea of what kind of football we are trying to play and that narrows it down.

“We will search far and wide, but again those are the kind of challenges we have. If you are talking about bringing a player from far and wide like South America or Asia there are quarantine restrictions with covid.

“It’s not just about flying in a player. It has taken me what feels like an eternity to get here so all those things are what we are talking about and what we need to look at.”

Postecoglou, whose first game will be at home to Danish side Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifiers on July 20, has already admitted that he wants to add to his squad as soon as possible.

The former Australia and Yokohama F. Marinos manager also reckons that his time as a manager in his homeland could help to lure some of the top talent from his region over to Scotland.

He continued: “I understand it is a big cultural challenge. It’s not just the football, it’s living here and the differences in the culture. Especially from, say, a culture like Japan which is very distinctive in their culture.

“But I understand that. So if we get players from that side of the world or South America then fine. Yokohama had five Brazilians in the team who were all very successful.

“I understand their mentality so I think that helps for sure.”

Scott Brown has already departed Celtic for Aberdeen this summer and four players have returned to their parent clubs after completing loan deals.

It still remains unclear whether out of contract Leigh Griffiths will be at the club next season and Odsonne Edouard, Kristoffer Ajer and Ryan Christie are also entering the final stages of their contracts.

Postecoglou hopes to sit down with each player in the near future to discuss their plans so he can begin plans for the new season with Celtic’s Champions League venture just around the corner.

One chat the Aussie is really looking forward to is with fellow countryman Tom Rogic. The 28-year-old has been a stalwart for Celtic since he arrived in Glasgow in 2013 and after working with Rogic internationally, Postecoglou is keen to see him back to his best.

He explained: “Tom is one I am keen to have a good chat to. He knows me from the international team and he has had some challenges with his body obviously.

“But there is no doubt about Tommy’s talent. To be fair that’s probably the one area I am really keen to get stuck into. To get around all the players.

“I have had two days and one half of that at Lennoxtown taking training sessions. I want to sit down with them all and just get a feel for where they are at.”

Despite Celtic’s low level of performance last term, Postecoglou is confident that he can help produce the form of old for a number of the current Parkhead crop.

He added: “My experience tells me that in the environment I create, some thrive for sure. But others will really struggle. And you don’t have a choice in who they are going to be.

“That’s how I measure staff and players. I know people are keen to know what changes we are going to make. But I come from the perspective that we would rather make the decisions ourselves after we change the environment.

“There are decisions I have to take responsibility for so I will make them. I think some of the players will definitely thrive in the environment. That will make decisions easy.”