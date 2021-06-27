THE golden generation still have dreams of silverware. One major rival has been overcome, but another now stands in Belgium’s way.

This star-studded squad, one of big names that carry big expectations, have been relative underachievers for so long. If their time is to come, it surely must arrive this summer.

Nine points from their three Group B fixtures were a sign of intent from Roberto Martinez’s side. Victory over Portugal was a more profound and impressive one and Italy now lie in wait on Friday evening.

On a night where the main men – Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard – were largely subdued, it was Thorgan Hazard that emerged as the hero. His first half goal was the only one of the game and it earned Belgium a battling, hard-fought win.

This fixture looked like being the tie of the round when the schedule for the last 16 was completed but the first half didn’t exactly live up to the hype. Until that sublime strike from Hazard, there was very little to excite in Seville.

The approach from Belgium was surprisingly tentative and they would start sluggishly. It could be said that they never really hit top gear at any stage of proceedings.

Hazard and Lukaku were relatively anonymous for large swathes of the first half as Belgium lacked urgency and creativity. Their moment of magic would arrive just three minutes before the break, however.

The only real effort Belgium had created before that came from the boot of Thomas Meunier. He would cut in from the right flank and attempt an audacious effort with the outside of his right foot that, unsurprisingly, didn’t test Rui Patricio.

When the Wolves keeper was forced into action, he was beaten. There is an argument to say that he should have done better, too, and he will be disappointed to have conceded in such a manner.

The connection from Hazard was sweet as he sliced across the ball and got enough movement on it to leave Patricio a step too far to his right. By the time he had adjusted to the flight, it was too late and Hazard, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, had his second goal of the tournament following his strike in the victory over Denmark.

A moment of such quality had been a long time coming. Belgium had the lead, but it was one that their overall endeavours didn’t really merit.

Portugal had been the more composed and controlled side, yet their attacking arsenal hadn’t exactly fired either and the fact that their best chance from a Ronaldo free-kick said it all at the break.

Diogo Jota should have at least hit the target early on when he was found by the breaking Renato Sanches but his effort was skewed wide. It was an attempt that summed up his tournament thus far.

Portugal were always going to rely on Ronaldo but their main man was on the periphery for too long. The action in general was rather lackadaisical and too stop start to be entertaining and Ronaldo couldn’t have the influence that was expected.

Thibaut Courtois would make a smart save to parry away a free-kick that had all the typical Ronaldo trademarks as the ball swerved and dipped in the air but his efforts from such range rarely end successfully. This one could be added to the list.

Apart from that brief angst, there wasn’t much to worry Portugal and that would have made their deficit at the break all the harder to stomach.

The loss of De Bruyne just seconds after the restart would have given them hope, however. A first half challenge from Joao Palhinha had clearly aggravated De Bruyne and an attempt to run off the pain in his ankle proved in vain as he was replaced by Dries Mertens.

Fernando Santos, the Portugal manager, had to turn to his bench as well, albeit for different reasons. As his side sought to find an equaliser, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix entered the action and Jota would fire over on the turn as a chance was spurned.

As the clock ticked on, Portugal became increasingly desperate. Another Ronaldo free-kick was wasted as he fired it straight into the wall and Pepe would spark anger amongst the Belgians with a robust challenge on Thorgan Hazard that earned him a booking.

With a quarter of an hour left, this was now a challenge of Belgium’s game management as much as Portugal’s guile and the experience that Martinez had been so keen to have in his side came to the fore.

The quintet of players within his ranks – Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel, Toby Alderweireld, Hazard and Mertens – who have more than 100 caps to their credit were now on the park together for the first time.

Belgium would find themselves under sustained pressure. Courtois saved well from a Ruben Dias header and Raphael Guerreiro struck the post with a strike from the edge of the area, but the clock was very much against Ronaldo and Co.

Soon, time was up Portugal. The coming days will determine if Belgium’s time has indeed come.