Nicola Sturgeon sent her congratulations to England after Gareth Southgates side booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.
But the First Minister was quick to remind her neighbours that Scotland are still the only team to remain unbeaten at Wembley during the European Championships.
She wrote “Congratulations @England. (Still just one team unbeaten by England so far in Euro 2020)” before adding a cheeky wink and the Scottish saltire.
England ran out winners against Germany tonight thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling at Wembley.
They will now face either Sweden or Ukraine who are in action at Hampden Park tonight in the final match of the round of 16 stage.
Scotland picked up their only point of Euro 2020 when they battled to a point at Wembley against England in their second group stage clash.
But Steve Clarke's side ultimately fell short of the knockout stages after losses to both the Czech Republic and Croatia.
Congratulations, @England— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 29, 2021
(Still just one team unbeaten by 🏴 so far in @EURO2020 😉🏴)
