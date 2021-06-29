Serena Williams has become the latest casualty at Wimbledon after an ankle injury forced her to retire from her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
The seven-time singles’ winner at the All England Club slipped in the sixth game and left the Centre Court for treatment.
Even though Williams returned, the 39-year-old was visibly in pain and could not carry on after attempting to serve.
