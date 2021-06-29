Christian Malcolm had no doubts when the British Athletics selectors convened to finalise their team for the Tokyo Olympics. Laura Muir asking to double up and tenaciously pursue a twin assault on the 800 and 1500 metres? Be our guest, the head coach declared.

Which is why the Scot was officially given the green light yesterday to follow in the gilded footsteps of Kelly Holmes and chase the glow of a middle-distance monopoly in the land of the rising sun.

The 28-year-old is among a record-equalling 12-strong Caledonian contingent on a squad which now stands at 72 following last weekend’s trials in Manchester. Muir is among the senior statespeople and prime medal hopes, a privilege earned from European and Diamond League titles and a stature within her disciplines that commands both respect and fear.

Three gruelling extended sessions each week, she believes, will see her ably cope with the physical challenge of six races in eight days amid balmy Asian mornings and nights.

“Laura Muir is an extremely professional athlete, the way she goes about things,” Malcolm underlined. “Her coach Andy Young is methodical. They make sure they cover over everything, every single inch, every detail. And they would have made sure that the double was on and it was possible. Obviously, they've trained really hard for it. It is something which they've been thinking about for a long time.”

Coming third in the trials behind Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie in Sunday’s 800m domestic battle royale meant Muir was, notionally, a discretionary choice over both distances. She remains a formidable candidate to become Scotland’s first individual athletics medallist since Liz McColgan in Seoul in 1988.

“I think the race on the weekend actually was a great race,” confirmed Malcolm. “It gave us some insight over whether she could possibly double. An athlete of Laura's class is more than capable of doubling.”

Reekie, as indicated, will solely line up in the 800 with Katie Snowden recruited to join Muir in the metric mile. Eilish McColgan likewise joins the double acts by opting in for the 5000 following her prior confirmation in 10000m through victory in the trials in Birmingham earlier this month.

Scottish record holder Beth Dobbin is another two-event tyro, taking on the 200m before an enticing secondary role withing a 4x100m relay squad that will harbour firm medal ambitions behind the potency of Dina Asher-Smith. Nicole Yeargin, American-raised but with familial ties in Fife, will run the individual 400m and the 4x400 relay with world and European medallist Zoey Clark landing a ticket to Tokyo in the latter line-up.

“I knew they were in the meeting on Monday and the nerves were like nothing I’ve ever felt before,” the Aberdonian revealed. “There was a knot in my stomach all day. We were all messaging each other asking: ‘have you heard yet?’ But it was an amazing feeling because it’s the one championships I’ve not been to.”

The world heptathlon champion, Katarina-Johnson Thompson, was also chosen despite not competing in 20221 due to a serious Achilles injury. However, the Liverpudlian must demonstrate her fitness in a forthcoming event at her Montpelier base.

“If she didn't think she would be there close to her best then she wouldn't put herself there,” Malcolm declared. Overseeing his first major summer championships since his appointment last year, he could do with every A-Lister on board. “We will know more after her competitions and where she will be at in the next couple of weeks.”

Welshman Jake Heyward was picked to join Edinburgh AC duo Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman in the men’s 1500m but Chris Bennett, it is understood, will not be added in the hammer throw even if he is among a handful of athletes eligible for a late summons based on their world rankings.

Alisha Rees, Erin Wallace and Sarah Tait are all in a 54-strong GB&NI squad for next month’s European Under-23 Championships in Tallinn.