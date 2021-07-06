Ross County have been forced to shutdown all of their football operations following a Covid-19 outbreak in camp.

The Highland outfit confirmed this morning that a number of players and coaching staff have returned positive tests.

A club statement read: "A number of Ross County players and coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

"As a precaution the club has temporarily suspended football operations to prevent any further spread of the virus."

County are set to get their season underway in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday with an away trip to Forfar, but this clash has now been cast into doubt.

 