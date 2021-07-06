SCOTLAND centre Huw Jones has joined English Premiership champions Harlequins, just a week after ending his four-year association with Glasgow.

The Warriors gave up on their attempts to keep the 27-year-old several months ago when it became clear that he wanted a change, but back then it was understood that he was set to join French club Bayonne. However, that link was never confirmed, and when Bayonne were relegated from France’s Top 14 it became increasingly likely that Jones would look elsewhere to further his career.

“I’m thrilled to sign for Harlequins,” Jones said yesterday on the London club’s website. “To be able to join the reigning Premiership champions and a side that plays such an attractive brand of rugby is a rare opportunity and one that I couldn’t turn down.

“The Quins way of playing was an attractive prospect, but there’s also something unique building here with a special team. There’s a great playing group here and some fantastic coaches and I can’t wait to get stuck in. Quins are looking to build upon their trophy

win this season, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in that journey.”

Born in Edinburgh, Jones was recruited by Glasgow from the Stormers in South Africa. He fell out of favour at times with Dave Rennie, the Warriors’ head coach for most of his time at Scotstoun, and when he did play it was latterly at full-back. But when he was given a run in the team, his class remained apparent, above all in attack.

“It’s great to have Huw signed on with us here at Quins,” Harlequins attack coach Nick Evans said. “Huw made a big impact when he burst on to the scene a few years ago and has fantastic instincts for the game.

“Huw is an attack-minded player, and we believe he will fit into the Harlequins way well. We look for players who will suit the Harlequins DNA, and we see that in Huw. We’re excited to see him link up with the squad this summer as we look to build upon last season’s success.”