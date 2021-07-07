Andy Murray and Piers Morgan have clashed on social media for the second day running.

The pair were involved in a Twitter spat yesterday following Emma Raducanu's retirement from Wimbledon in the fourth round.

Raducanu’s brilliant run came to a sad end when she was forced to withdraw with breathing difficulties during the second set of her clash with Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Following her retirement John McEnroe was criticised on social media for jumping to the conclusion that Raducanu could not handle the occasion and conflating her withdrawal with Naomi Osaka’s mental health difficulties.

Former Good Morning Britain host Morgan agreed with McEnroe on Twitter yesterday, but Murray was quick to disagree.

He wrote: "Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers.

"I think some of what he said was fair yes.. however the timing of it was a bit off considering nobody had any clue what her issue was injury/illness/breathings issues etc at the time of his comments."

Today Morgan shared an article from The Telegraph that suggested Raducanu should be hailed after she "rose above misogynous mud-slinging, to meet the moment off the court too."

Morgan quoted the tweet and said: "Criticising young male athletes: fine. Criticising young female athletes: MISOGYNY! This isn't equality, ladies.. (if I'm still allowed to call you that)"

Murray then hit back saying: "Does the article actually say that though? “Criticising young male athletes is fine” I’ve read it and it wasn’t my takeaway.

"I think criticising young athletes is fine by the way I’m just not sure what exactly she did during @Wimbledon to deserve anything other than praise?"

Morgan then responded: You, of all people, think quitting because you can't handle the heat is worthy of praise? REALLY? I agree with what Federer said about Djokovic when he did it.."

McEnroe originally said on the BBC: “I feel bad for Emma. It appears that it got a little bit too much, as is understandable, particularly what we’ve been talking about these last six weeks with Naomi Osaka not even here. How much can players handle? Hopefully she’ll learn from this experience.

“Maybe it’s not a shame that it happened right now, when she’s 18. I think, seeing this, expectations drop a little bit, allow her to take a couple of deep breaths. She’ll get some nice wild cards into events now.”