RAHEEM STERLING insists it was a “clear penalty” that was given as England booked their place in the final of Euro 2020.

The Manchester City winger won the spot kick after he went down under the challenge of Denmark defender Joakim Maehle.

A late VAR check would follow but Sterling insists there was contact inside the box.

He said: “I went into the box and he stuck his leg out. He touched my leg and it was a clear penalty.

“As long as the penalty goes in the back of the net that is all that matters. The keeper saved it but then Harry Kane put it in on the rebound.”

He added: “It is another step in the right direction. We have to focus on the weekend now. It is always step by step.

“Football means so much to this country and the fans came out in their numbers tonight. You could feel the energy and atmosphere.

“Now for Italy. We will celebrate a little bit but from tomorrow onwards it is all about Italy.

“We knew it was going to be difficult tonight. We had to stay patient and we knew it would only be a matter of time before we broke them down.”

