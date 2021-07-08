Craig Gordon has been unveiled as Hearts' new captain.

Steven Naismith retired at the end of last season and the armband became vacant as he opted to take over the role as football development at Tynecastle.

Now manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed former Celtic goalkeeper Gordon, 38, as the new skipper.

Posting on the club's social media channels, a short statement read: "Robbie Neilson has confirmed that Craig Gordon will be our new club captain".

Gordon, over two spells, has played 207 times for the Jambos, winning the Scottish Cup in 2006 and the Championship title last season.