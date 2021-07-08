Craig Gordon has been unveiled as Hearts' new captain.
Steven Naismith retired at the end of last season and the armband became vacant as he opted to take over the role as football development at Tynecastle.
Now manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed former Celtic goalkeeper Gordon, 38, as the new skipper.
🆕 Robbie Neilson has confirmed that Craig Gordon will be our new club captain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1RFHbz0muU— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 8, 2021
Posting on the club's social media channels, a short statement read: "Robbie Neilson has confirmed that Craig Gordon will be our new club captain".
Gordon, over two spells, has played 207 times for the Jambos, winning the Scottish Cup in 2006 and the Championship title last season.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.