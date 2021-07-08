NEWCASTLE Falcons will be the first visitors to Edinburgh’s new stadium when they play a pre-season friendly on the weekend of September 10.

Italian side Benetton will head north a week later, with the exact dates and kick-off times for both fixtures due to be announced in the coming weeks.

The two matches are included in Edinburgh’s season-ticket offer for the 2021-22 campaign, their first at the new ground, which is to be known as the Edinburgh Rugby Stadium and sits in the shadow of BT Murrayfield. “These friendlies are excellent preparation for our upcoming campaign, and as a squad, we’re really excited to run out in our new home for the first time," head coach Richard Cockerill said. "It'll be a big moment for everyone connected with the club.

“Benetton are a team we know well through the PRO14 and they’ll be playing with confidence off the back of their Rainbow Cup triumph. Newcastle Falcons are a quality opponent who have recruited well so far this summer, while any team coached by Dean Richards will be tough to play against.

“It's good to have both fixtures in our sights as we prepare to begin pre-season preparations in a fortnight's time. We can’t wait to play in front of our home support again."

Edinburgh managing director Douglas Struth said the forthcoming friendlies would mark a special moment in the history of the team, who in recent seasons have been playing their home matches at the national stadium. “Announcing these warm-up fixtures is a significant milestone for the club and adds further excitement to what is set to be a really special inaugural season in our new home," he said.

“All of us - players, staff and management - cannot wait to see our supporters back in stands next season, and that first match against Newcastle Falcons will be a celebratory and in many ways emotional moment as we acknowledge just how far we’ve come as a club through this pandemic."