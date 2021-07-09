RORY MCILROY stood stunned after watching a brazen fan stroll onto the tee at the abrdn Scottish Open, pick up his club and take a few practice swings.
The world famous golfer was waiting to get his round under way at 8am on the tenth hole at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.
Fans are positioned around 30 yards from the tee, but the fan unashamedly walked straight to McIlroy's bagbefore removing a headcover and taking an iron.
The fan then continued over to the tee and proceeded to take some practice swings with McIlroy's club.
The golfer looked confused over the bizarre incident as he looked round for some support.
The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond.
David Wilson, a member of nearby club Kilspindie who posted the footage, wrote: “He was quickly dealt with. The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn’t a golfer when they saw his grip.”
This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away 🤷♂️ #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6— Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021
