Hearts are set to name Southampton lead scout William Lancefield as their new head of recruitment.
The head hunter has spent the past four-and-a-half years at Saints down south in a variety of roles including recruitment analyst.
He also counts Norwich City - where he worked together with current Jambos sporting director Joe Savage - and Tottenham Hotspur among his former clubs.
Still just 28-years-old it is understood Lancefield has built a strong network which Hearts hope to take advantage of in England.
It comes following former scout John Murray's decision to retire following last season's Championship title win.
Jim Jefferies also opted to depart the club this month in his role as consultant as the club looked to appoint their new recruitment chief.
Hearts are believed to be on the lookout for new signings this summer as they begin their assault on the Premiership following last season's promotion.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.