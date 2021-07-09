Hearts are set to name Southampton lead scout William Lancefield as their new head of recruitment.

The head hunter has spent the past four-and-a-half years at Saints down south in a variety of roles including recruitment analyst.

He also counts Norwich City - where he worked together with current Jambos sporting director Joe Savage - and Tottenham Hotspur among his former clubs.

Still just 28-years-old it is understood Lancefield has built a strong network which Hearts hope to take advantage of in England.

It comes following former scout John Murray's decision to retire following last season's Championship title win.

Jim Jefferies also opted to depart the club this month in his role as consultant as the club looked to appoint their new recruitment chief.

Hearts are believed to be on the lookout for new signings this summer as they begin their assault on the Premiership following last season's promotion.