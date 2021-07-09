Hamilton Accies began the road to redemption in tentative style as they earned a Premier Sports Cup victory over Edinburgh City.

Following relegation from the Premiership last season, the small band of travelling supporters in the sparsely-populated but sold-out Ainslie Park had something to cheer when Callum Smith netted the opened 25 minutes into a smart opening from the visitors.

However, manager Brian Rice will have been less happy with his side’s showing after the break as their initial high tempo dropped off and City worked their way into the tie.

The home side have scheduled all their home league games for a Friday night in the coming campaign in the hope of attracting supporters of Hearts and Hibernian, and other sports fans in the capital. They, like Accies, also have designs on promotion.

There were understandable cobwebs to be blown away on both sides, with new players still to bed in and a short pre-season still to work its way into match fitness.

Hamilton did start at an impressive tempo and could have been ahead after just four minutes. Ronan Hughes sent in a tempting corner from the left but David Moyo's header slipped just over from six yards out.

Stephen Bronsky limped off for City midway through the half and when the hosts were temporarily down to 10 men Accies got the opener.

Callum Smith played a give-and-go with Lewis Smith and forced his shot past Ryan Goodfellow.

The striker almost grabbed a second three minutes after the interval with a spectacular overhead kick but Goodfellow tipped the acrobatic effort onto the crossbar.

At the other end, City finally carved out an opening but Ouzy See blasted over from a tight angle and after a couple of late free-kicks came to nothing substitute Ryan Shanley was denied in injury-time by Accies keeper Joe Hilton to seal the victory.