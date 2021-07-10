Greenock Morton are the latest club to be struck by a Covid outbreak within their squad as they confirmed their Premier Sports Cup tie against Stranraer has been cancelled.

The League Two outfit have therefore been handed a 3-0 win and three points to start their campaign.

Ton confirmed this morning that 'multiple' players had contracted the virus and would be unable to take part in the action.

They hope their clash with East Kilbride in midweek can still go ahead and have taken 'precautions' to ensure the safety of their squad and staff moving forward.

It comes after Ross County were also hit with an outbreak last week and forfeited their opening Cup game against Forfar.

A Morton statement read: "The club can confirm that due to multiple players returning a positive COVID-19 test result, that today’s Premier Sports Cup tie with Stranraer has been cancelled.

"As a result, Stranraer will be awarded a 3-0 victory.

"The club are taking all the necessary measures and precautions required to try and ensure the outbreak is contained. Unfortunately, under the circumstances and having to take the necessary precautions, the club have been left with no choice other than to forfeit the game.

"With these measures in place, it is our hope that the home tie against East Kilbride on Tuesday night will still go ahead as planned.

"We would like to apologise to supporters who will be understandably disappointed by this and would have been looking forward to tuning into Stranraer’s stream to see the squad return to competitive action.

"We thank you for all your ongoing support and hope you are all staying safe and well."