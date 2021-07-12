EVEN at the age of 37, Chris Burke still emits a near tangible spark of energy. Kilmarnock’s relegation at the end of last season was the signal for Tommy Wright to begin a period of extensive squad renovation with 14 new players coming in so far and 17 moving on.

The Northern Irishman was keen, however, to make sure Burke stayed around to spearhead the revolution and the former Rangers winger was more than happy to extend his stay in Ayrshire. Escaping the Championship at the first attempt won’t be an easy task and Burke’s experience will be vital.

He brings more than just sage wisdom to the party, however. Burke still eyes up full-backs the way a dog salivates over a juicy steak and on Saturday it was the turn of Gregg Wylde – a former Ibrox team-mate – to be run at over and over again. With Fraser Murray doing likewise on the opposite flank, this is a Kilmarnock team set up to attack.



Granted, they will encounter sterner challenges than they faced in the shape of Lowland League outfit East Kilbride, who provided spirited if limited opposition in the opening game of the Premier Sports Cup.

Kilmarnock, though, can only beat what is in front of them and there were many promising signs at the weekend, including the partnership formed by Burke and Jason Naismith down the right flank.

The former St Mirren full-back marked his competitive debut with the goal that ensured victory for Kilmarnock after Murray had sent them on their way.

READ MORE: Hearts set to name Southampton lead scout William Lancefield new head of recruitment

And Naismith believes he and Burke ought to work well together in the season ahead.

"I was with Chris at Ross County but I never got a chance to play with him because of his illness,” he revealed. “He is a player I've always looked up to and someone that I can learn from as well. I'm excited to be working with him.

“I think we linked up well and the more games we play together the better we will get. He's played at the top level and he produced performances last season that were of a very good standard even the age he was.



"I'm just looking to learn under him and hopefully, he will get to know my game and I will get to know his game.”

Wright handed eight players their first competitive starts for the club but, although there is a freshness about them as a collective, many have arrived at Rugby Park with plenty of experience already in the tank.

“We've only been together a month or so and the gaffer is still trying to add a few, but it's a good group,” added Naismith.

“We seem to have bonded well and we all get on with each other. It will hopefully make for a good season for us.

"We created a lot of chances and probably could have scored more goals and maybe be a bit more ruthless but I am sure that will come.”

Naismith admitted he had no qualms about the prospect of dropping into the Championship after recent spells with County and Hibs in the top flight.

He explained: “I think everyone knows Killie are a Premiership club. I knew the interest was there even before the end of the season.



“This was a chance to work with the manager for me and obviously, his record was really good at St Johnstone and with what he has done in the game I wanted to work with him.

“Obviously, there are good players here - both the ones here from last season and the ones he has brought in.

“This is a new challenge for me now trying to win promotion, whereas when I was at County I was sort of scampering away to avoid relegation so I am looking forward to it.”