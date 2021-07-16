Celtic have confirmed the signing of Japanese internationalist Kyogo Furuhashi.
The 26-year-old forward is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Japanese football and will join the Parkhead outfit on a four-year deal from J1-League club Vissel Kobe.
Furuhashi is the current top scorer in the J1 League – the top division in Japan – with 14 goals in 20 games, and he is a team-mate of Spanish football legend, Andres Iniesta, who captains the side.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “We are delighted to bring Kyogo Furuhashi to Celtic. He is a player of real quality and clearly someone I know well.
“I think he will add something special to our squad and I am sure the way he plays will excite our supporters. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic."
