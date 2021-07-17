New Celtic signing Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in his final game for Vissel Kobe.
The new addition for Ange Postecoglou's side has signed subject to medical clearance but was selected for Vissel Kobe against Cerezo Osaka.
⚽️🔥GOALLL! Kyogo Furuhashi scores for Vissel Kobe in the 30th minute!— J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) July 17, 2021
Cerezo Osaka 0 - [1] Vissel Kobe
Many Celtic fans were shocked to see Furahashi in the starting XI for Vissel Kobe this morning, with the match starting at 11am.
[LINE UP]— ヴィッセル神戸 (@visselkobe) July 17, 2021
今日はこのメンバーでセレッソ大阪と戦います！
Here is today's starting lineup against Cerezo Osaka!
Fans were invited to log in to bid farewell on YouTube, and Furuhashi, the top scorer in the J League did not let those tuning in to see his final game down, scoring in the 30th minute.
Furuhashi went down early in the second half after a challenge from behind... was limping as he got up but appears to be fine.— Dan Orlowitz (@aishiterutokyo) July 17, 2021
Still I'm sure someone at Parkhead is screaming into a phone trying to get Atsuhiro Miura to sub him off! pic.twitter.com/qs6z2Abq7F
Celtic fans will be hoping Furuhashi can go through the match unscathed.
The 26-year-old forward is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Japanese football and will join the Parkhead outfit on a four-year deal from J1-League club Vissel Kobe.
