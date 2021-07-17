New Celtic signing Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in his final game for Vissel Kobe.

The new addition for Ange Postecoglou's side has signed subject to medical clearance but was selected for Vissel Kobe against Cerezo Osaka. 

Many Celtic fans were shocked to see Furahashi in the starting XI for Vissel Kobe this morning, with the match starting at 11am.

Fans were invited to log in to bid farewell on YouTube, and Furuhashi, the top scorer in the J League did not let those tuning in to see his final game down, scoring in the 30th minute. 

Celtic fans will be hoping Furuhashi can go through the match unscathed.

The 26-year-old forward is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Japanese football and will join the Parkhead outfit on a four-year deal from J1-League club Vissel Kobe.